Tampa International Airport to close ahead of Idalia

Tampa International Airport to close early Tuesday ahead of potential major hurricane
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tampa International Airport will suspend all commercial operations beginning at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday ahead of Tropical Storm Idalia, with the Airport remaining closed until it can assess any damages later in the week.

According to the release, all air traffic will cease by 7 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Visitors will not be able to enter the airport, including the main terminal and airsides.

“The closure will allow the Airport and its partners to prepare the airfield and terminals, including the securing of jet bridges, ground equipment and any remaining aircraft before Idalia’s expected landfall early Wednesday as a potential major hurricane,” the release said.

Airport leaders say they anticipate the airport will be fully reopened by Thursday morning.

