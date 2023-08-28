Suncoast Under Storm Surge and Hurricane Watch

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tropical Storm Idalia has strengthened and is expected to become a category two hurricane in the eastern Gulf of Mexico, before potentially making landfall along the Big Bend area of the Florida, Peninsula. It is still too early to know exactly where Idalia where land, but the latest models have moved it slightly southeast. The current track has a portion of Manatee County and Longboat Key within the cone of uncertainty. Idalia winds have increased to 60mph and is expected to reach hurricane strength today, Monday. Idalia is expected to become a strong category two hurricane Tuesday.

Coastal areas of Sarasota, Manatee, Lee and Charlotte counties are currently under a storm surge watch through Wednesday. If Idalia remains on its current track, it could bring life threatening storm surge on land. Projected storm surge is between three and five feet at high tide. The window of concern is between Tuesday and early Thursday morning. Meanwhile, tropical storm force winds could be felt as early as Tuesday in the Suncoast. Hardee, Lee, DeSoto and Charlotte Counties are under a Tropical Storm watch until Wednesday.

Locally, expect a 60% chance of rain Monday with highs in the 90s and a feels like temperature reaching 103 in the afternoon. It will be a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. We are under hurricane watch for the coastal, inland and off shore areas of the Suncoast. Coastal boating conditions will see southeast winds around ten knots and seas with a light chop in the morning hours. Conditions will worsen late Monday and tropical storm or hurricane conditions will likely be present Tuesday.

