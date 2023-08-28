Suncoast Humane Society looking for foster homes for animals

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Suncoast Humane Society is searching for foster homes to keep their animals safe during the storm through Thursday.

They are asking anyone who is able to foster, to stop by and pick up animals as early as noon on August 29th.

Please reach out to our Foster Coordinator at 941.474.7884 ext. 413, if you have any questions.

