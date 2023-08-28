Advertise With Us
Sarasota County declares State of Emergency ahead of Idalia

(Gordon Silver | WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County officials have declared a state of emergency ahead of Tropical Storm Idalia.

Officials have called for the evacuation of Level A on Tuesday. This includes vessels, RVs, mobile and manufactured homes.

All general population evacuation centers will be open beginning at 8 a.m.

  • All Sarasota County Government offices will close today, Aug. 28, at 1 p.m. All offices will stay closed Tuesday, Aug. 29, and Wednesday, Aug. 30.
  • The regular Sarasota County Commission meetings for Aug. 29 and 30 will be rescheduled.
  • Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources will be cancelling reservations for county facilities through Wednesday, Aug. 30.
  • Sarasota County public libraries will be closed through Wednesday, Aug. 30.
  • Sandbag operations will take place from 2-7 p.m. today, Aug. 28, and from 8 a.m. to noon. Tuesday, Aug. 29. Locations for both days follows:
    • Ed Smith Stadium, 2700 12th St., Sarasota.
    • Twin Lakes Park, 6700 Clark Road, Sarasota.
    • South County Fleet, 4571 SR 776/Englewood Road, Venice.

Limit 10 sandbags per vehicle. Shovels and bags will be available onsite. Changes in weather patterns may impact sandbag operation times.

  • No City of Sarasota office closures have been announced.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

