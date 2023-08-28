Sarasota County declares State of Emergency ahead of Idalia

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County officials have declared a state of emergency ahead of Tropical Storm Idalia.

Officials have called for the evacuation of Level A on Tuesday. This includes vessels, RVs, mobile and manufactured homes.

All general population evacuation centers will be open beginning at 8 a.m.

All Sarasota County Government offices will close today, Aug. 28, at 1 p.m. All offices will stay closed Tuesday, Aug. 29, and Wednesday, Aug. 30.

The regular Sarasota County Commission meetings for Aug. 29 and 30 will be rescheduled.

Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources will be cancelling reservations for county facilities through Wednesday, Aug. 30.

Sarasota County public libraries will be closed through Wednesday, Aug. 30.

Sandbag operations will take place from 2-7 p.m. today, Aug. 28, and from 8 a.m. to noon. Tuesday, Aug. 29. Locations for both days follows: Ed Smith Stadium, 2700 12th St., Sarasota. Twin Lakes Park, 6700 Clark Road, Sarasota. South County Fleet, 4571 SR 776/Englewood Road, Venice.



Limit 10 sandbags per vehicle. Shovels and bags will be available onsite. Changes in weather patterns may impact sandbag operation times.

No City of Sarasota office closures have been announced.

