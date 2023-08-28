Sandbag locations in the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Here’s where you can fill sandbags up ahead of Idalia in the Suncoast.

MANATEE COUNTY:

Each self-service site opened at 9 a.m. today and will continue to operate as weather permits. Residents should plan to show an ID or Manatee County Utilities Department water bill indicating they are a resident of Manatee County. Visit mymanatee.org/sandbags for more information.

SANDBAG DISTRIBUTION LOCATIONS

Manatee Beach (parking lot)-4000 Gulf DriveHolmes Beach, FL 34217

Desoto Sq. Mall303 301 Blvd. WestBradenton, 34207

Buffalo Creek Park7550 69th Street EastPalmetto, FL 34221

Public Works Stormwater Facility5511 39th St. EastBradenton, FL 34203

Palmetto Youth Center501 17th Street WestPalmetto, FL 34221

Rubonia Community Center-1309 72nd St EPalmetto, FL 34221

Coquina Beach1465 Gulf Drive SouthBradenton Beach, FL 34217

Myakka Community Center10060 Wauchula RoadMyakka City, FL 34251

Bayfront Park (North end – by the recycling center)-310 North Bay Blvd.Anna Maria Island, FL 34216

Pride Park-6032 9th St EBradenton, FL 34203

66th St. W Fleet Building (non-ADA; entrance directly across from 65th Street West)4700 66th Street West. Bradenton 34210

Town of Longboat Key Residents Only Broadway Beach Access7001 Seabreeze Ave, Longboat Key 34228

SARASOTA COUNTY:

Ed Smith Stadium, 2700 12th St., Sarasota.

Twin Lakes Park, 6700 Clark Road, Sarasota.

South County Fleet, 4571 State Road 776 at Englewood Road, Venice.

