North Port residents prepare for Idalia while still recovering from Ian

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) Residents in North Port continue preparing for Tropical Storm Idalia, which is expected to turn into a hurricane. Resident Justin Willis explained there are still a good number of homes with blue tarps on them and interior damages from Hurricane Ian.

As Idalia approaches, Willis said it’s scary. “It’s enough to scare you a little bit but at the same time it’s just as important to remember to be prepared and be prepared for whatever is coming,” said Willis.

Willis lost his home during Hurricane Ian. It’s a storm the city refers to as a 500-year storm that still has residents rebuilding 11 months later. Willis explained with Idalia, its also bringing back memories of Ian.

“I have been honestly trying to avoid the news as much as possible because I just don’t want to stress until its necessary,” said Willis. In a statement from the City of North Port sent to ABC 7, they said they continue monitoring the storm and are in coordination with local, state, and federal agencies.

“While the path and intensity of the storm are still uncertain, residents are encouraged to monitor updates from the City, Sarasota County and local media outlets, register for alerts from www.alertsarasotacounty.com and review their emergency preparedness plans,” said the city in the statement.

Willis agreed encouraging all residents to learn their evacuation routes and leave ahead of time with Idalia.

