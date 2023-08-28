Mandatory and voluntary evacuations issued for parts of the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB)- As the state prepares for Tropical Storm Idalia, counties across the area are issuing mandatory and voluntary evacuations.

Sarasota County

A mandatory Level A evacuation has been issued on Tuesday, August 29.

Learn your level here.

Manatee County

A mandatory Level A evacuation has been issued and voluntary Level B evacuation, effective at 2:00 p.m., Monday, August 28.

Learn your level here.

