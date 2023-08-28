Mandatory and voluntary evacuations issued for parts of the Suncoast
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB)- As the state prepares for Tropical Storm Idalia, counties across the area are issuing mandatory and voluntary evacuations.
Sarasota County
A mandatory Level A evacuation has been issued on Tuesday, August 29.
Manatee County
A mandatory Level A evacuation has been issued and voluntary Level B evacuation, effective at 2:00 p.m., Monday, August 28.
