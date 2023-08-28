Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Mandatory and voluntary evacuations issued for parts of the Suncoast

Hurricane Evacuation Route
Hurricane Evacuation Route(MGN)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB)- As the state prepares for Tropical Storm Idalia, counties across the area are issuing mandatory and voluntary evacuations.

Sarasota County

A mandatory Level A evacuation has been issued on Tuesday, August 29.

Learn your level here.

Manatee County

A mandatory Level A evacuation has been issued and voluntary Level B evacuation, effective at 2:00 p.m., Monday, August 28.

Learn your level here.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Hurricane Center will shortly be issuing advisories on Tropical Depression #10,...
Cone of uncertainty released for tropical depression #10
Spaghetti plot has the storm making landfall anywhere from Apalachicola to Naples next week
First Alert Weather: Tropical storm to develop in Gulf
Idalia
Tropical Storm Idalia forms near the Yucatan peninsula
Tropical storm force winds could arrive as early as Tuesday
Idalia projections strengthen

Latest News

5 p.m. Tropical Storm Update
Tropical Storm Idalia on the move toward Florida
PIE will close 3 p.m. on Tuesday, August 29th due to Tropical Storm Idalia
St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport to close ahead of Idalia
Charlotte County
Charlotte County declares a State of Emegency
City of North Port
City of North Port declares a State of Emergency