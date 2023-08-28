Advertise With Us
Manatee County declares State of Emergency ahead of Idalia

The Manatee County Administration Buillding
The Manatee County Administration Buillding(Manatee County Government)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County officials have declared a state of emergency ahead of Tropical Storm Idalia.

A mandatory Level A evacuation (including all mobile home parks) and voluntary Level B evacuation is in place. That evacuation notice is effective at 2 p.m., Monday, Aug. 28, 2023.

Shelters have been set up at the following location and will open 2 p.m. Monday.

  • Virgil Mills Elementary School 7200 69th Street E. Palmetto 34211
  • Jesse P. Miller Elementary School 60143rd St. W, Bradenton 34209
  • Freedom Elementary School 9515 FL 64, Bradenton 34212

Sandbags will be provided by Manatee County Public Works and Property Management Departments. There is a limit of 10 bags per household.

Each self-service site opened at 9 a.m. today and will continue to operate as weather permits. Residents should plan to show an ID or Manatee County Utilities Department water bill indicating they are a resident of Manatee County. Visit mymanatee.org/sandbags for more information.

All Manatee County Area Transit (MCAT) fixed-route Bus and Trolley service will be suspended Tuesday, August 29 (once winds reach tropical-storm force).For more information about Manatee County Government, visit mymanatee.org or call (941) 748-4501.

First Alert Weather: Idalia forecast to move into the Gulf and become a hurricane later today