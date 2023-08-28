Manatee County declares State of Emergency ahead of Idalia

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County officials have declared a state of emergency ahead of Tropical Storm Idalia.

A mandatory Level A evacuation (including all mobile home parks) and voluntary Level B evacuation is in place. That evacuation notice is effective at 2 p.m., Monday, Aug. 28, 2023.

Shelters have been set up at the following location and will open 2 p.m. Monday.

Virgil Mills Elementary School 7200 69th Street E. Palmetto 34211

Jesse P. Miller Elementary School 60143rd St. W, Bradenton 34209

Freedom Elementary School 9515 FL 64, Bradenton 34212

Sandbags will be provided by Manatee County Public Works and Property Management Departments. There is a limit of 10 bags per household.

Each self-service site opened at 9 a.m. today and will continue to operate as weather permits. Residents should plan to show an ID or Manatee County Utilities Department water bill indicating they are a resident of Manatee County. Visit mymanatee.org/sandbags for more information.

All Manatee County Area Transit (MCAT) fixed-route Bus and Trolley service will be suspended Tuesday, August 29 (once winds reach tropical-storm force).For more information about Manatee County Government, visit mymanatee.org or call (941) 748-4501.

