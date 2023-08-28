Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Man dies in bull attack in Minnesota

FILE PHOTO - A man died in a bull attack in rural Minnesota, the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s...
FILE PHOTO - A man died in a bull attack in rural Minnesota, the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office said.(Unsplash)
By Reed Gregory and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERS PRAIRIE, Minn. (KVLY/Gray News) - A man died from injuries in a bull attack in rural Minnesota, according to the sheriff’s department.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office said it received a 911 call Saturday reporting an adult was being attacked by a bull at a farm property in Parkers Prairie.

Law enforcement arrived on scene and euthanized the bull in order to render aid to the victim.

The victim was later pronounced deceased.

The sheriff’s office identified him Monday as Jerry Altman, 64, of Parkers Prairie.

The incident remains under investigation. Further details on the attack, including specifics about the animal, were not immediately released.

Copyright 2023 KVLY via Gray Media Group, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Hurricane Center will shortly be issuing advisories on Tropical Depression #10,...
Cone of uncertainty released for tropical depression #10
Spaghetti plot has the storm making landfall anywhere from Apalachicola to Naples next week
First Alert Weather: Tropical storm to develop in Gulf
Idalia
Tropical Storm Idalia forms near the Yucatan peninsula
Tropical storm force winds could arrive as early as Tuesday
Idalia projections strengthen

Latest News

Sandbag locations in the Suncoast
President Joe Biden speaks during a joint news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio...
Biden and Harris will meet with King’s family on 60th anniversary of the March on Washington
President Joe Biden leaves Holy Trinity Catholic Church in the Georgetown section of...
Biden will visit Hanoi next month as he seeks to strengthen US-Vietnam relations
Humane Society looking for homes to foster animals through storm.
Suncoast Humane Society looking for foster homes for animals