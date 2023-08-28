Man arrested, charged with murder in death of girlfriend

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police have arrested a Bradenton man and have charged him with second-degree murder.

The shooting occurred Sunday evening at an apartment in the 4000 block of Carlton Inlet Drive.

According to investigators, Nicholas Shermer, 27, of Bradenton, called 911 and stated he shot his girlfriend, Amanda Shoaf, 27, following an argument in the couple’s shared apartment. Shermer, who remained in the apartment, exited at the command of the responding officers, unarmed. He was taken into custody without incident. Shoaf was found in the bedroom. She was pronounced dead on scene.

Shermer has been charged with second-degree murder. The investigation is ongoing, and no additional details are available.

Anyone with information on this case can contact the Bradenton Police Department at 941-932-9300. To remain anonymous and eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, call Crime Stoppers (toll-free) at 1-866-634-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip online at manateecrimestoppers.com

