Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Man arrested, charged with murder in death of girlfriend

BPD
BPD(WWSB-TV)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police have arrested a Bradenton man and have charged him with second-degree murder.

The shooting occurred Sunday evening at an apartment in the 4000 block of Carlton Inlet Drive.

According to investigators, Nicholas Shermer, 27, of Bradenton, called 911 and stated he shot his girlfriend, Amanda Shoaf, 27, following an argument in the couple’s shared apartment. Shermer, who remained in the apartment, exited at the command of the responding officers, unarmed. He was taken into custody without incident. Shoaf was found in the bedroom. She was pronounced dead on scene.

Shermer has been charged with second-degree murder. The investigation is ongoing, and no additional details are available.

Anyone with information on this case can contact the Bradenton Police Department at 941-932-9300. To remain anonymous and eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, call Crime Stoppers (toll-free) at 1-866-634-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip online at manateecrimestoppers.com

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Hurricane Center will shortly be issuing advisories on Tropical Depression #10,...
Cone of uncertainty released for tropical depression #10
Spaghetti plot has the storm making landfall anywhere from Apalachicola to Naples next week
First Alert Weather: Tropical storm to develop in Gulf
Idalia
Tropical Storm Idalia forms near the Yucatan peninsula
According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-old Avanelle Tyler of Englewood is...
DUI driver due in court

Latest News

The 2023 ABC7 First Alert Hurricane Guide is now available.
2023 ABC7 First Alert Hurricane Guide now available
Next update is 11AM
Idalia picks up speed; expected to become a hurricane
Hurricane watch is up for Englewood and points north
First Alert Weather: Idalia forecast to move into the Gulf and become a hurricane later today
The 5:30 a.m. Monday update
Idalia intensifying; hurricane watch in effect for the Suncoast