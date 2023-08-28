Advertise With Us
Idalia projections strengthen(NHC)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 10:01 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The latest projection for Tropical Storm Idalia has it becoming a Category Two hurricane Wednesday. The models have shifted slightly to the east, placing Anna Maria Island right at the cone of uncertainty’s edge. Suncoast residents could feel Tropical Storm winds as early as Tuesday. The coastal areas of Sarasota, Manatee, Lee, and Charlotte counties are under a storm surge watch, while DeSoto, Hardee, Lee, and Charlotte counties are under a tropical storm watch--not a hurricane watch.

