Idalia projections strengthen

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The latest projection for Tropical Storm Idalia has it becoming a Category Two hurricane Wednesday. The models have shifted slightly to the east, placing Anna Maria Island right at the cone of uncertainty’s edge. Suncoast residents could feel Tropical Storm winds as early as Tuesday. The coastal areas of Sarasota, Manatee, Lee, and Charlotte counties are under a storm surge watch, while DeSoto, Hardee, Lee, and Charlotte counties are under a tropical storm watch--not a hurricane watch.

