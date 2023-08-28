Idalia picks up speed; expected to become a hurricane

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tropical Storm Idalia is expected to become a hurricane later Monday as it intensifies near Cuba, the National Hurricane Center says.

At 8 a.m., EDT, the center of the storm was about 90 miles off the western tip of Cuba with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph. The storm is moving north at 8 mph.

The center of Tropical Storm Idalia was located near latitude 20.6 north, longitude 85.2 west. A northward motion is expected through tonight, followed by a faster north-northeast motion on Tuesday and Wednesday.

On the forecast track, Idalia is forecast to increase in forward speed and turn north-northeastward over the eastern Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday and reach the Gulf Coast on Wednesday.

A storm surge watch is in effect for Chokoloskee to Indian Pass Florida, including Tampa Bay. A storm surge watch means there is a possibility of life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, in the indicated locations during the next 48 hours.

A hurricane watch is in effect for Englewood to Indian Pass, including Tampa Bay, meaning that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area.

A tropical storm watch is in effect for south of Englewood to Chokoloskee. A tropical storm watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area

