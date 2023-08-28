Idalia intensifying; hurricane watch in effect for the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Idalia is intensifying as it approaches Cuba, and life-threatening storm surge and dangerous winds are becoming increasingly likely for portions of Florida, the National Hurricane Center says.

At 5 a.m., the center of the storm was located about 125 miles from the western tip of Cuba with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph. The storm is moving north at 7 mph.

On the forecast track, Idalia is forecast to increase in forward speed and turn north-northeastward over the eastern Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday and reach the Gulf coast of Florida on Wednesday.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 65 mph with higher gusts. Idalia is forecast to become a hurricane later today and a dangerous major hurricane over northeastern Gulf of Mexico by early Wednesday.

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for Chokoloskee to Indian Pass Florida, including Tampa Bay.

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for Englewood to Indian Pass, including Tampa Bay.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for south of Englewood to Chokoloskee.

A Storm Surge Watch means there is a possibility of life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, in the indicated locations during the next 48 hours.

A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area.

