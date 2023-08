Governor DeSantis suspends tolls along Florida’s west coast in preparation for Idalia

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Governor Ron DeSantis has suspended tolls along Florida’s west coast in preparation for Tropical Storm Idalia.

Tolls will be waived beginning at 4:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 29.

Facilities included within the suspension include:

Hillsborough County

I-4 Connector

Selmon Expressway (S.R. 618)

Veterans Expressway (S.R. 589)

Suncoast Parkway (S.R. 589)

Citrus, Hernando & Pasco Counties

Suncoast Parkway (S.R. 589)

Lake and Sumter Counties & Portions of Orange County

Turnpike Mainline (I-75 to I-4)

Pinellas County

Pinellas Bayway (S.R. 679)

Sunshine Skyway Bridge (U.S. 19)

