Four Manatee County Schools dismissed early ahead of storm

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Four Manatee County Schools are closing early Tuesday to prepare shelters ahead of Idalia.

Four schools will be dismissed at noon Tuesday, Aug. 28.

The four schools being dismissed at noon are:

• Nolan Middle

• Freedom Elementary

• Miller Elementary

• Mills Elementary

All other district schools are scheduled to be open for the full school day today.

