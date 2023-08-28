Advertise With Us
Four Manatee County Schools dismissed early ahead of storm

(WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Four Manatee County Schools are closing early Tuesday to prepare shelters ahead of Idalia.

Four schools will be dismissed at noon Tuesday, Aug. 28.

The four schools being dismissed at noon are:

• Nolan Middle

• Freedom Elementary

• Miller Elementary

• Mills Elementary

All other district schools are scheduled to be open for the full school day today.

