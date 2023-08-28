First Alert Weather: Idalia forecast to move into the Gulf and become a hurricane later today

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Storm surge watches are up for the entire area. Hurricane watches are up for the areas north of Englewood and tropical storm watches are up south of that.

Potential surges of 2 to 5 feet above ground level are possible along our coastline. The storm winds could arrive Tuesday night or very early Wednesday.

As the rain bands move in, severe weather will be possible on Wednesday. This storm could eventually grow into a Category 2 hurricane with 100 mph winds, before making landfall somewhere in the Tampa Bay to Tallahassee area.

Things to do today:

Secure your boat.

Prepare for possible electrical outages. Have a battery-operated light. Be able to prepare several days of meals without electricity. If you get your water from a well with an electric pump, have an alternate water source,

Place 3/4 filled containers of water in the freezer so you will have ice to keep food cool if we have power outages.

Get needed medications filled.

The forecast for the next several days highly depends on Idalia’s track and intensity. Stay aware of any changes in the forecast.

For today, mostly sunny skies will develop thunderstorms over the afternoon. Rain chance is 60%. The high-temperature today will be 92.

