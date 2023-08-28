Advertise With Us
City of Venice declares a state of emergency

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) -The City of Venice has declared a state of emergency in ahead of Tropical Storm Idalia.

Sand is available on a first-come, first-served basis at Wellfield Park, 1400 Lucaya Ave., Venice. Pick up bags at the Public Works building, 1350 Ridgewood Ave.; City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave., or bring your own. A limit is set at 10 bags per household.

Trash and Recycling collections are as follows:

  • Tuesday, Aug. 29 - Regular collection of trash, recycling and yard waste. Have items curbside before 7 a.m.
  • Wednesday, Aug. 30 - NO COLLECTIONS
  • Thursday, Aug. 31 - TBD

Notable City closures are as follows

  • Monday, Aug. 28 - City Hall and other City buildings and services are operating normal business.
  • Tuesday, Aug. 29 - Humphries Park and the South Jetty will be closed.

