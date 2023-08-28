City of North Port declares a State of Emergency

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port has declared a state of emergency ahead of Tropical Storm Idalia.

A self-serve sandbag station was opened for residents Monday at the Larry Thoennissen Athletic Fields behind the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way at the end of City Center Boulevard. Bags, sand and shovels are being provided while supplies last, with a limit of 10 bags per vehicle.

There will be no trash or recycling or yard waste collection Tuesday for City of North Port customers.

The Department of Public Works crews continue to lower levels citywide throughout the 80 miles of canals and over 60 water control structures that make up our extensive system.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.