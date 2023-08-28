Advertise With Us
Charlotte County declares a State of Emegency

Charlotte County
Charlotte County
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Charlotte County has declared a state of emergency ahead of Tropical Storm Idalia.

Charlotte County offices and facilities and Charlotte County Public Schools will be closed Tuesday, Aug. 29 and Wednesday, Aug. 30.

Fire & EMS stations will remain open. Emergency Management, Public Works and Utilities personnel will continue to perform essential functions, such as water and sewer service, stormwater drainage and storm recovery operations. The Charlotte County landfill and mini-transfer and recycling facilities will remain open. Waste Management will perform collection for regular Tuesday and Wednesday customers.

