Tropical Storm Idalia expected to develop near the Yucatan peninsula

Storm will move north in the Gulf of Mexico
Cone
Cone(Station)
By Mike Modrick
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tropical Depression #10 is expected to develop into Tropical Storm Idalia today in the waters between Cuba and the Gulf of Mexico. The depression is moving toward the east near 2 mph, and it is likely to meander near the Yucatan Channel through tonight. A faster motion toward the north is expected on Monday, bringing the system over the eastern Gulf of Mexico. Water temperatures in the Gulf are in the upper 80s, which should allow Idalia to strengthen to a Category 1 hurricane by Tuesday.

The current track of the storm would take it to a landfall near parts of the Florida Panhandle Wednesday morning. On this track, the Suncoast will be able to experience several bands of thunderstorms from Tuesday into Wednesday. These bands will be on and off, with some heavy showers possible at times. Winds could be gusty during rain bands, too.

There are still uncertainties in the track of the storm. The track will become much better defined as the storm moves away from land on Monday.

impacts
impacts(Station)

