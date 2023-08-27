Advertise With Us
Tropical Depression Likely To Become Idalia in Gulf Sunday

Rain Chances Increase Sunday
Tropical Depression Ten
Tropical Depression Ten(station)
By Leslee Lacey
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 12:34 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Suncoast is on alert as tropical depression ten has formed off the coast of the Yucatan Peninsula. It is expected to strengthen into tropical storm Idalia Sunday. It is currently somewhat stagnant but will move northeast and possibly make landfall along the panhandle or big bend of Florida sometime Tuesday as a category one hurricane. The current cone of uncertainty runs just outside the northern Manatee county. There is still uncertainty with the projected path, as well as its potential strength. Suncoast residents should make sure they are prepared for tropical storm force winds which could arrive Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, Sunday should be a pleasant yet hot afternoon in the Suncoast. Highs will be in the mid 90s. The heat index will reach a feels-like temperature of around 106 in the late afternoon. Overnight lows will dip to the 70s. A few afternoon storms are expected to cross the coast in the late afternoon to early evening. Boating and beaching should be mostly sunny yet humid, with an intense ultra violet index. Winds will be around ten knots out of the east then from the north later in the day. Expect seas to run less than a foot with a light chop when storms are not present. By Tuesday, tropical storm conditions could be present.

