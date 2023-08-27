Advertise With Us
Tropical Depression 10 likely to become Tropical Storm Idalia

Impacts
Impacts(Station)
By Mike Modrick
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 4:32 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tropical Depression #10 is nearly stationary near Cancun, Mexico, on Sunday morning. The storm is likely going to strengthen into Tropical Storm Idalia late Sunday as it starts moving north into the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico. By Tuesday it could become a hurricane as it heads toward Florida. Most computer models are taking the storm toward the Big Bend area of the Nature Coast. But Tampa Bay are in the Cone of Uncertainty. The exact track could still vary quite a bit as the storm develops. If it heads farther west, away from the Suncoast, our effects would be minimal. If the track if more to the east, we could experience significant wind and rain from the storm as it moves north. Now is the time to make sure you have all your hurricane kit supplies, food, water, batteries, prescriptions, etc., in case the storm track shifts closer to the Suncoast.

Our Sunday is quiet for most of the day. A few isolated storms are possible in the late afternoon. More tropical moisture moves in Monday, giving us a few more storms. Tuesday through Wednesday is our best chance for widespread rain. By the end of the week, rain chances drop once again.

Models
Models(Station)

