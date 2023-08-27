Advertise With Us
Tropical Depression #10 expected to become Tropical Storm Sunday

The National Hurricane Center will shortly be issuing advisories on Tropical Depression #10,...

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The National Hurricane Center will shortly be issuing advisories on Tropical Depression #10, soon to be known as Hurricane Idalia, brewing off the coast of the Yucatán.

The tropical depression is expected to become Tropical Storm Idalia on Sunday.

This tropical depression is expected to become a category one hurricane by Tuesday.

Please begin your storm safety preps as soon as possible.

