Suncoast-based sports teams ready to safeguard against weather advisory

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hurricanes provide a serious challenge across the state of Florida and here on the Suncoast. Many local sports organizations, from high schools all the way up to a minor league baseball operation, are making preparations just in case severe weather hits.

The Bradenton Marauders’ general manager, Craig Warzecha tells ABC7 that they have a plan in place. “We have a pretty in-depth and detailed hurricane preparedness program. We went through that process last September and really hunkered down everything in terms of the facility, making sure everything is put away, tied down--anything that could blow around in some of the heavy winds that could come. Our operations team and our grounds crew, everybody does a really nice job getting prepared and going through that checklist to make sure our facility is ready to go.”

The Marauders have a Homestand scheduled next week, heading into next weekend, but their plans may change if we experience severe weather.

Venice High School has reinforced stadium and safety plans for student athletes, local fans, and faculty.

