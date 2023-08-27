Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Suncoast-based sports teams ready to safeguard against weather advisory

From Manatee to South Sarasota, local sports programs are safeguarding
Athletes are gearing up to weather the storm.
Athletes are gearing up to weather the storm.(Pete Dombrowski, VHS Athletics)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hurricanes provide a serious challenge across the state of Florida and here on the Suncoast. Many local sports organizations, from high schools all the way up to a minor league baseball operation, are making preparations just in case severe weather hits.

The Bradenton Marauders’ general manager, Craig Warzecha tells ABC7 that they have a plan in place. “We have a pretty in-depth and detailed hurricane preparedness program. We went through that process last September and really hunkered down everything in terms of the facility, making sure everything is put away, tied down--anything that could blow around in some of the heavy winds that could come. Our operations team and our grounds crew, everybody does a really nice job getting prepared and going through that checklist to make sure our facility is ready to go.”

The Marauders have a Homestand scheduled next week, heading into next weekend, but their plans may change if we experience severe weather.

Venice High School has reinforced stadium and safety plans for student athletes, local fans, and faculty.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Hurricane Center will shortly be issuing advisories on Tropical Depression #10,...
Cone of uncertainty released for tropical depression #10
A North Port man took hope $1 million
North Port man wins $1 million
Spaghetti plot has the storm making landfall anywhere from Apalachicola to Naples next week
First Alert Weather: Tropical storm to develop in Gulf
Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer, right, makes a touchdown catch as Southern California...
How to Watch the Notre Dame vs. Navy Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 26
Fans walk in the rain in front of Lamade Stadium at the Little League World Series baseball...
How to Watch the Little League World Series Streaming Live - Thursday, August 24

Latest News

The Humane Society of Sarasota is waiving adoption fees for all dogs and cats through the end...
Humane Society hosts “Clear the Shelter” event
The Suncoast is being put on notice for potentially dangerous affects from Idalia.
Suncoast residents prepare for storm impacts
A hurricane watch has been issued ahead of what may become Hurricane Idalia.
Hurricane watch issued for some counties
Idalia
Tropical Storm Idalia forms near the Yucatan peninsula