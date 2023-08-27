Second tax holiday begins Saturday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The second tax “holiday” of the year began Saturday.

This is the first year that Florida has had two of these so-called holidays, the first coming to an end earlier this month.

The holiday will last two weeks, concluding on Sept. 8., and is designed to discount certain items deemed essential to hurricane preparedness.

State economists have projected the two periods will save shoppers $143.8 million in sales taxes.

For more information on what items are on the list, visit: https://floridarevenue.com/disasterprep/Pages/default.aspx

