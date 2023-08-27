SCSO is looking for a missing teenager

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for a missing juvenile.

Fourteen-year-old Jaiden Rafael Tolentino was last seen leaving Booker Middle School on foot on Friday, August 25th. His parents reported him missing to the Sarasota County Schools Police Department after Jaiden did not come home.

His parents posted to Facebook, asking for help with finding their son. They received information Jaiden was seen near T-Mobile, 8396 Lockwood Ridge Rd., in Manatee County.

Manatee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area and were unable to find him. Jaiden was last seen on video surveillance walking northbound toward Walmart at around 6:45 p.m. on Friday, August 25th.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Jaiden, we are requesting you please email Detective Tyler Majka at tyler.majka@sarasotasheriff.org or call 941-861-5800.

