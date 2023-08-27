Advertise With Us
Sarasota peeping Tom arrested

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 9:19 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One Sarasota man faces voyeurism charges after secretly filming a woman in her dressing room at the Target on Tamiami Trail in Sarasota.

The suspect, Anthony Do, allegedly stuck his phone under the door while a woman tried on clothes. After she saw the camera, Do fled the store, but deputies caught and arrested him at a traffic stop.

Do was released from jail on bond, with an arraignment scheduled for Oct. 20.

