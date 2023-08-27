Advertise With Us
Hurricane watch issued some counties

What began as Tropical Depression #10 has quickly become Tropical Storm Idalia in the waters...
What began as Tropical Depression #10 has quickly become Tropical Storm Idalia in the waters between Cuba and the Gulf of Mexico.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - What began as Tropical Depression #10 has quickly become Tropical Storm Idalia in the waters between Cuba and the Gulf of Mexico. Winds are moving around 40 mph, headed north-east at 3 mph.

The storm will pass over the Gulf of Mexico Monday, and with water temperatures in the high 80s, Idalia is likely to become a Category One hurricane by Tuesday.

The National Weather Service has issued and updated several warnings and advisories:

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for...

* Yucatan Peninsula from Tulum to Rio Lagartos, including Cozumel

* Pinar del Rio Cuba

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for...

* Chokoloskee to Indian Pass Florida, including Tampa Bay

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for...

* Englewood to Indian Pass Florida, including Tampa Bay

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for...

* Isle of Youth Cuba

* South of Englewood to Chokoloskee Florida

* Dry Tortugas Florida

The current track of the storm would take it to a landfall near parts of the Florida Panhandle Wednesday morning. On this track, the Suncoast will be able to experience several bands of thunderstorms from Tuesday into Wednesday. These bands may bring gusts of wind and will be on and off, with some heavy showers possible.

There are still uncertainties in the track of the storm. The track will become much better defined as the storm moves away from land on Monday.

