He's a football coach and an Athletic Director at the same time

Scottie Littles is in his second academic year working as the Athletic Director and Head...
Scottie Littles is in his second academic year working as the Athletic Director and Head football coach at Emma E. Booker High School in Sarasota.(ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 11:44 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Scottie Littles is in his second academic year working as the Athletic Director and Head football coach at Emma E. Booker High School in Sarasota.

Coach Littles says he grew up in Virginia playing football. He says he first worked at Booker High School as a twenty-three year old right after college.

His football and athletics journey continued in South Florida as a Head Football Coach. He says he’s very happy to return to Booker and help build a winning program while also sharing the importance of education with many area youths who grow up in high-risk neighborhoods.

“The best answer to how did I end up at Booker High School in 2023 as the Athletic Director and Head Football Coach is relationships--relationships matter, and if you don’t have relationships, you can’t truly be successful at anything.” Coach Littles said.

Coach Littles says he enjoys giving the community an athletic department they can cheer for. You can catch Coach Scottie Littles and his Booker Tornadoes play again on Friday, September 1 on the road at Southeast High School in Bradenton.

