Gas contamination in Bay of Tampa

Human error in the Port of Tampa led to widespread contamination of regular gas with diesel.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - Human error in the Port of Tampa led to widespread contamination of regular gas with diesel. Any fuel purchased after 10:00 a.m. on Saturday Aug. 27, at stations supplied by Citgo, the supplier for many gas stations in the area, have a strong likelihood of being contaminated with diesel.

Affected stations include BJs, 7-11, and many more, though Citgo has not yet released a full list.

According to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer services, machines fueled this way will likely not function, as contaminated gasoline has the potential to cause engine damage and otherwise affect operability.

Impacted stations will not sell gas until the contaminated fuel is replaced and the tanks have been cleaned. Once the stations are cleared or have completed a corrective action plan fuel will once again be safe for purchase.

FDACS has opened up the consumer hotline to receive complaints from impacted consumers. If you believe you were sold contaminated gasoline, you can file a complaint by calling 1-800-HELP-FLA online at www.fdacs.gov.

