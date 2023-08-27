Early prescription refill reminder ahead of Hurricane Idalia

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Governor DeSantis issued Executive Order 23-171 Saturday, declaring a state of emergency for 33 Florida counties, including Manatee and Sarasota, ahead of the projected landfall of a weather system being preemptively called Idalia.

Floridians are reminded that in this state, insurers and other health care entities must allow for early prescription refills in the event that pharmacies become unavailable for any length of time.

