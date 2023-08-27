DUI driver due in court

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-old Avanelle Tyler of Englewood is due back in court--she’s the driver of the gold SUV involved in the fatal crash that took place earlier this week in Manatee County on Cortez Road.

Police now charge Tyler with DUI manslaughter in connection with the crash, as the driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. Tyler has been released on bond and pled not guilty, demanding a jury trial.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.