Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

DUI driver due in court

According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-old Avanelle Tyler of Englewood is...
According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-old Avanelle Tyler of Englewood is due back in court--she’s the driver of the gold SUV involved in the fatal crash that took place earlier this week in Manatee County on Cortez Road.(MCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-old Avanelle Tyler of Englewood is due back in court--she’s the driver of the gold SUV involved in the fatal crash that took place earlier this week in Manatee County on Cortez Road.

Police now charge Tyler with DUI manslaughter in connection with the crash, as the driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. Tyler has been released on bond and pled not guilty, demanding a jury trial.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Port man took hope $1 million
North Port man wins $1 million
Fans walk in the rain in front of Lamade Stadium at the Little League World Series baseball...
How to Watch the Little League World Series Streaming Live - Thursday, August 24
A shift manager at a Florida Popeyes location said it caught her eye while making preparations...
Monkey on the loose spotted at Popeyes
Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer, right, makes a touchdown catch as Southern California...
How to Watch the Notre Dame vs. Navy Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 26
Spaghetti plot has the storm making landfall anywhere from Apalachicola to Naples next week
First Alert Weather: Tropical storm to develop in Gulf

Latest News

Firefighters responded to reports of a fire at the Tortuga Club around one in the afternoon on...
Firefighters respond to Tortuga Club fire Saturday
One Sarasota man faces voyeurism charges after secretly filming a woman in her dressing room at...
Sarasota video voyeur arrested
The second tax “holiday” of the year began Saturday.
Second tax holiday begins Saturday
Governor DeSantis issues Executive Order 23-171 Saturday, declaring a state of emergency for 33...
Early prescription refill reminder ahead of Hurricane Idalia