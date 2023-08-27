DeSantis holds press conference in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - Governor Ron DeSantis is holding a press conference in Tallahassee Sunday, Aug. 27, that started at 2:45 p.m.. The conference is being held at the State Emergency Operations Center.

The conference is an update on the tropical storm that has the potential to turn into a hurricane this week, additionally addressing the Jacksonville shooting on Saturday, Aug. 26 that killed three individuals.

The conference is being live-streamed through Facebook and the Florida Channel.

