Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

DeSantis holds press conference in Tallahassee

DeSantis press conference
DeSantis press conference(WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - Governor Ron DeSantis is holding a press conference in Tallahassee Sunday, Aug. 27, that started at 2:45 p.m.. The conference is being held at the State Emergency Operations Center.

The conference is an update on the tropical storm that has the potential to turn into a hurricane this week, additionally addressing the Jacksonville shooting on Saturday, Aug. 26 that killed three individuals.

The conference is being live-streamed through Facebook and the Florida Channel.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Hurricane Center will shortly be issuing advisories on Tropical Depression #10,...
Cone of uncertainty released for tropical depression #10
A North Port man took hope $1 million
North Port man wins $1 million
Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer, right, makes a touchdown catch as Southern California...
How to Watch the Notre Dame vs. Navy Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 26
Spaghetti plot has the storm making landfall anywhere from Apalachicola to Naples next week
First Alert Weather: Tropical storm to develop in Gulf
Fans walk in the rain in front of Lamade Stadium at the Little League World Series baseball...
How to Watch the Little League World Series Streaming Live - Thursday, August 24

Latest News

generic fire truck
Fire Department responds to Tortuga Club Saturday
Idalia
Tropical Storm Idalia forms near the Yucatan peninsula
The National Hurricane Center will shortly be issuing advisories on Tropical Depression #10,...
Tropical Depression #10 expected to become Tropical Storm Sunday
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for a missing juvenile....
SCSO is looking for a missing teenager