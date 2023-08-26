Public weighs in on future of Bay Park

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Bay Park Conservancy is getting as much public feedback as possible as they continue into phase two of their plans for their “One Park for All.”

The organization will host seven community meetings for project updates, six more than the single meeting that the city mandates.

The BPC is four months phase two, a three-year, $65 million project that includes the construction of a 400-foot Sunset Pier and developing a resilient shoreline to protect against storm surges.

“We’re in the early stages of design, and we expect to stick a shovel in the ground probably spring to summer of next year,” says Bill Waddill, who is in charge of the park’s design and construction.

He says it has been extremely important to get ongoing feedback from the community as the project continues.

“They want us to do waterfront restaurants. Our boaters want us to expand the boat ramps and have better parking and better restrooms. All of that has always been planned to be our next phase, phase three.”

Sarasota city commissioner Jen Ahearn-Koch emphasizing this need, saying, “This is public land for the public, and it’s supposed to be accessible by everyone. It’s a park for everyone, so how can it be a park for everyone if the public doesn’t have a voice? They have always had a voice, which is why this park is so magical.”

She says making the park sustainable is a key issue for residents.

“The sustainability piece of it not only means from an environmentally sustainable point of view, but also from a financially sustainable point of view,” Ahearn-Koch adds.

Phase three of development will involve the construction of new restaurants in the area, and the park plans to use some of those sales to cover operating costs.

There are three workshops coming up this week, with one on Wednesday and two more on Thursday.

