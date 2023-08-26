Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Public weighs in on future of Bay Park

The Bay Park Conservancy is getting as much public feedback as possible as they continue into...
The Bay Park Conservancy is getting as much public feedback as possible as they continue into phase two of their plans for their “One Park for All.”(Jordan Littwiller)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Bay Park Conservancy is getting as much public feedback as possible as they continue into phase two of their plans for their “One Park for All.”

The organization will host seven community meetings for project updates, six more than the single meeting that the city mandates.

The BPC is four months phase two, a three-year, $65 million project that includes the construction of a 400-foot Sunset Pier and developing a resilient shoreline to protect against storm surges.

“We’re in the early stages of design, and we expect to stick a shovel in the ground probably spring to summer of next year,” says Bill Waddill, who is in charge of the park’s design and construction.

He says it has been extremely important to get ongoing feedback from the community as the project continues.

“They want us to do waterfront restaurants. Our boaters want us to expand the boat ramps and have better parking and better restrooms. All of that has always been planned to be our next phase, phase three.”

Sarasota city commissioner Jen Ahearn-Koch emphasizing this need, saying, “This is public land for the public, and it’s supposed to be accessible by everyone. It’s a park for everyone, so how can it be a park for everyone if the public doesn’t have a voice? They have always had a voice, which is why this park is so magical.”

She says making the park sustainable is a key issue for residents.

“The sustainability piece of it not only means from an environmentally sustainable point of view, but also from a financially sustainable point of view,” Ahearn-Koch adds.

Phase three of development will involve the construction of new restaurants in the area, and the park plans to use some of those sales to cover operating costs.

There are three workshops coming up this week, with one on Wednesday and two more on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Port man took hope $1 million
North Port man wins $1 million
A shift manager at a Florida Popeyes location said it caught her eye while making preparations...
Monkey on the loose spotted at Popeyes
Fans walk in the rain in front of Lamade Stadium at the Little League World Series baseball...
How to Watch the Little League World Series Streaming Live - Thursday, August 24
Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer, right, makes a touchdown catch as Southern California...
How to Watch the Notre Dame vs. Navy Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 26
Spaghetti plot has the storm making landfall anywhere from Apalachicola to Naples next week
First Alert Weather: Tropical storm to develop in Gulf

Latest News

The National Hurricane Center will shortly be issuing advisories on Tropical Depression #10,...
Cone of uncertainty released for tropical depression #10
The National Hurricane Center reports a system forming in the Gulf of Mexico has 70% chance of...
DeSantis declares state of emergency in advance of next week
Beach update
Mainly dry Saturday, Tropical Trouble brewing next week
The subject robbed a Family Dollar in Bradenton
BPD hoping to identify man who robbed Family Dollar