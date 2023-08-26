Mainly dry Saturday, Tropical Trouble brewing next week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - All eyes are on a tropical disturbance near the Yucatan Peninsula. This storm is heading north for the next several days and likely to become a Tropical Storm by Monday. There is still a lot of uncertainty about the path of this storm. Most computer models keep it west of the Suncoast, moving onshore in the Panhandle Wednesday. That track is far enough west to give us lower rain totals on the Suncoast. If the storm moves farther east, that could drastically increase our rainfall and winds. We will continue to track it closely. Regardless of the exact path, our rain chances could stay elevated through Friday. Our rain associated with this tropical system will develop Tuesday and continue Wednesday.

So enjoy the weekend! Rain chances are quite low Saturday, slightly higher Sunday for an isolated afternoon thunderstorm.

Tropical Storm Franklin continues to develop in the open Atlantic. By late Sunday it could become the first significant hurricane of the season (Hurricane Don was a minimal hurricane for only 12 hours). Franklin will stay out in the open Atlantic waters.

