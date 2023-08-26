Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

High school volleyball crowd sings national anthem after recording fails to play

When the recording of the national anthem wouldn't play, the crowd took the lead. (Source: PLEASANTVILLE COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLEASANTVILLE, Iowa (CNN) - An audio mishap didn’t stop the crowd at a high school volleyball game from being patriotic.

It happened earlier this week in Iowa.

The Pleasantville Trojans were taking on the Des Moines Christian Lions.

Before the game, both teams were standing and waiting for a recording of the national anthem to be played.

But they were met with silence.

That’s when someone walked up to the head table and began singing and the crowd joined in.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Port man took hope $1 million
North Port man wins $1 million
A shift manager at a Florida Popeyes location said it caught her eye while making preparations...
Monkey on the loose spotted at Popeyes
First Alert Traffic
First Alert Traffic: Crash on I-75NB in South Sarasota County
Spaghetti plot has the storm making landfall anywhere from Apalachicola to Naples next week
First Alert Weather: Tropical storm to develop in Gulf
Now a 70% chance for development
First Alert Weather: Gulf waters have a tropical cyclone potential next week

Latest News

Television host Bob Barker is shown on the set of his show "The Price is Right" in Los Angeles...
Bob Barker, longtime ‘Price is Right’ host, has died, publicist says
Police say at least seven people were hurt in shooting Boston. They all sustained non-life...
Shooting in Boston during Caribbean carnival wounds at least 7 people
Bernice King, the daughter of Martin Luther King, Jr., speaks during an interview with The...
Tens of thousands expected for March on Washington’s 60th anniversary demonstration
When the recording of the national anthem wouldn't play, the crowd took the lead. (Source:...
Crowd sings anthem after recording fails