DeSantis declares state of emergency in advance of next week

The National Hurricane Center reports a system forming in the Gulf of Mexico has 70% chance of becoming a tropical storm by Monday, and a 90% chance overall.(The National Hurricane Center/NOAA)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WWSB) - Governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order declaring a state of emergency on Saturday for 33 Florida counties, including Manatee and Sarasota. His decision is based on projections that a weather system off the coast of Mexico may form a tropical storm or even a hurricane, a hurricane that has been dubbed Hurricane Idalia.

At this point the storm only has a 70% chance of forming, and as of now, does not seem to be aiming for the same places hit by Hurricane Ian last year.

According to a statement DeSantis made while issuing the order, he is operating out of an “abundance of caution,” and “I encourage Floridians to have a plan in place and ensure that their hurricane supply kit is stocked.”

Data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration indicates that the 2023 hurricane season would be far busier than initially forecast, partly because of extremely warm ocean temperatures. The season runs through Nov. 30, with August and September typically the peak.

