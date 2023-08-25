Venice Police seeking information on theft suspect

VENICE Fla. (WWSB) - Venice Police are hoping someone will recognize an individual caught on camera stealing from a downtown store.

Investigators posted the video to social media but did not identify the store where the theft took place.

“Please call us if you recognize the individual in this video. We’d like to speak with her about a theft she committed at one of our downtown shops. Anyone with information may call us at 941-486-2444 ref case#23-0572. You may also call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 941-366-TIPS,” reads the post.

