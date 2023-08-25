Tracking the Tropics: All eyes on the Caribbean

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The National Hurricane Center is continuing to monitor systems in the Atlantic as we reach peak hurricane season.

Franklin will likely strengthen into a hurricane as the system pulls from Turks and Caicos into the southwestern Atlantic into the weekend.

The government of the Dominican Republic has discontinued all Tropical Storm Warnings.

As of Thursday night, the National Hurricane Center is also giving a system in the western Caribbean a 70% chance of developing into early next week.

