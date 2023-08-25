Advertise With Us
Tracking the Tropics: All eyes on the Caribbean

As we near the peak of hurricane season models are hinting at a system possibly developing in...
As we near the peak of hurricane season models are hinting at a system possibly developing in the NW Caribbean.(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 8:28 PM EDT
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The National Hurricane Center is continuing to monitor systems in the Atlantic as we reach peak hurricane season.

Franklin will likely strengthen into a hurricane as the system pulls from Turks and Caicos into the southwestern Atlantic into the weekend.

The government of the Dominican Republic has discontinued all Tropical Storm Warnings.

As of Thursday night, the National Hurricane Center is also giving a system in the western Caribbean a 70% chance of developing into early next week.

