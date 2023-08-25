Sarasota man arrested for sex crimes against a child

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a man for four counts of sexual battery of a victim under 12 by a custodian.

Lucas Charles Wren, 45, was arrested Wednesday for alleged crimes reported earlier this year in Minnesota. Police in Stillwater, Minn. contacted law enforcement in Sarasota to aide in an investigation.,

According to an affidavit, the crimes allegedly occurred while the victim was between the ages of 6-10. The documents state that Wren groomed two children and eventually forced the two to perform sexual acts on him.

The details of the affidavit are extremely disturbing.

Wren, 45, divorced, was born in Minnesota and has a daughter of his own, as well as a longtime girlfriend. Investigators are pursing allegations that he may have been committing sexual abuse while residing in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, and criminal charges have been forwarded to the County Attorney’s Office in Minnesota for review.

Wren is scheduled to appear for the first time in court on October 20 at 9 a.m., and he has retained his 5th Amendment right to silence.

