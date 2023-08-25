Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Sarasota man arrested for sex crimes against a child

Lucas Wren
Lucas Wren(Sarasota County Jail)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a man for four counts of sexual battery of a victim under 12 by a custodian.

Lucas Charles Wren, 45, was arrested Wednesday for alleged crimes reported earlier this year in Minnesota. Police in Stillwater, Minn. contacted law enforcement in Sarasota to aide in an investigation.,

According to an affidavit, the crimes allegedly occurred while the victim was between the ages of 6-10. The documents state that Wren groomed two children and eventually forced the two to perform sexual acts on him.

The details of the affidavit are extremely disturbing.

Wren, 45, divorced, was born in Minnesota and has a daughter of his own, as well as a longtime girlfriend. Investigators are pursing allegations that he may have been committing sexual abuse while residing in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, and criminal charges have been forwarded to the County Attorney’s Office in Minnesota for review.

Wren is scheduled to appear for the first time in court on October 20 at 9 a.m., and he has retained his 5th Amendment right to silence.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fans walk in the rain in front of Lamade Stadium at the Little League World Series baseball...
How to Watch the Little League World Series Streaming Live - Thursday, August 24
Sarasota Schools issue warning to parents, students on threats
BPD Lieutenant Weldon
Bradenton Police warning of scam involving one of their officers
WWSB Generic Stock 5
One killed in Manatee County crash
A 12-year-old Sarasota Middle School student is being evaluated under the Baker Act after...
12-year-old being evaluated after alleged threat to Lakeview Elementary School

Latest News

Affordable Housing
New Housing Aimed at the “Missing Middle” in Sarasota
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket stands ready for launch on pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape...
Launch of astronauts to space station bumped to Saturday
Rapid increase in rain totals by Tuesday into Wednesday
First Alert Weather: Gulf waters have a tropical cyclone potential next week
WWSB ABC7 News at 11pm
Manatee County Admin search down to two finalists