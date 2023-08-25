Advertise With Us
Out of Door Academy student kicking his way to college

WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm
By James Hill
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Mika Levy is a senior kicker attending the Our of Door Academy here on the Suncoast. He’s the team captain, a 4.2 GPA student, as well as a left foot kicker on the Thunder varsity football team. He’s also a student of the kicking game.

“These close games are decided by at least three points a lot of the times that’s why I believe my position is so important. And I gravitated towards it because I come from a soccer background where I was kicking very often,” said Mika Levy

Levy is a college football prospect getting interest from great academic universities like Duke, Georgetown, and Stanford. He’s also visited West Africa to help serve people during a community service trip.

“I worked with an organization it takes a village which is helping out the village of Kamassasa in Sierra Leon, and I have a very personal relationship with the village because that’s the one where my Grandfather came from. He was an orphan. It’s a village without and running water, or electricity.”

Levy says his grandfather went on to get an education at a university in England and become an Ambassador. Mika Levy and Out of Door Academy kick off the 2023 high school football season on Friday, August 25th hosting Berean Christian at 7 p.m.

