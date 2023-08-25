Advertise With Us
North Port man wins $1 million

A North Port man took hope $1 million
A North Port man took hope $1 million(Florida Lottery)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - A North Port man has claimed a $1 million prize on a Florida Lottery Scratch-Off.

The Florida Lotter announced that William Keller, of North Port, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Fort Myers District Office. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00.

Keller purchased his winning ticket from San Pedro Shell, located at 14290 South Tamiami Trail in North Port. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.

