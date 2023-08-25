New Housing Aimed at the “Missing Middle” in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Paul Dajowniczk has been the manager of Bacres European Artisan Deli located at the North Trail Shopping Plaza for a year. Though he’s only one of a handful of businesses that remain at the North Sarasota strip mall, he’s optimistic about the future.

“We signed a two-year lease here, and are doing well.” His business is located near a mixed-use project proposed by the city of Sarasota. The goal is to create affordable rental housing close to established business corridors, with public transportation nearby.

Thursday evening, city leaders hosted the first of three open houses to get feedback and input from residents about what the new plan could look like. City leaders says topics include future land use and zoning, design standards, transportation and attainable housing. Last November, Sarasota officials passed legislation that would allow a mixed use of both residential and commercial properties. They say they’re new plans are to help what they call the “Missing Middle,” working class professionals who still can’t afford rental units within the city limits. City officials say the rezoning of specific areas won’t be discussed until a further date. The next public open houses on the mixed-use zone districts are:

Sept. 20 from 5:30-7 p.m. at the VFW at 124 S. Tuttle Avenue

Sept. 27 from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Arlington Park Gymnasium located at 2650 Waldemere Street in Sarasota.

