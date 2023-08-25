Advertise With Us
Making Strides Against Cancer Kick Off

American Cancer Society fundraising in Sarasota.
The American Cancer Society hosted a kickoff event in the Ritz Carlton Grand Balroom
The American Cancer Society hosted a kickoff event in the Ritz Carlton Grand Balroom(Sophia Vitello)
By Sophia Vitello
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The American Cancer Society hosted a kickoff event at the Ritz Carlton Grand Ballroom on Thursday night.

The health organization spent hours getting over 500 guests excited for the ‘Making Strides Against Cancer’ walk in October.

Breast cancer survivors, oncologists, Sarasota Memorial Hospital representatives, and community members shared their stories and spread awareness.

The pink-tastic event was emceed by our very own Chief Meteorologist, Bob Harrigan. His wife, Susan, is a breast cancer survivor herself. She was also in attendance.

The official ‘Stride’ against cancer takes place on October 21st. For more information on how to donate, or sign up, visit their website here.

