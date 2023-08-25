Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

‘Little House on the Prairie’ actress Hersha Parady dies at 78

Actress Hersha Parady died at her son's home in Norfolk, Virginia, her son said.
Actress Hersha Parady died at her son's home in Norfolk, Virginia, her son said.(GoFundMe)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Actress Hersha Parady, known best for her role on “Little House on the Prairie,” has died, according to reports. She was 78.

Her son, Jonathan Peverall, told The Hollywood Reporter she died at his home in Norfolk, Virginia, Wednesday.

Parady had been battling a brain tumor, according to a GoFundMe Peverall had created to help with his mother’s medical care and help improve her quality of life by giving her the support she needed.

“I have been consistently astonished by the number of people that have expressed to me her impact on their lives,” Peverall wrote in an update on GoFundMe. “I want to convey my thanks to all of you for your support, but also to those of you that have shared with me your personal relationships and experiences with my mom; you all have shown me a part of her life that I had only glimpsed over the years.”

Parady joined “Little House on the Prairie” in 1977 and remained on the popular series until 1980 when her character was killed in an accidental fire.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fans walk in the rain in front of Lamade Stadium at the Little League World Series baseball...
How to Watch the Little League World Series Streaming Live - Thursday, August 24
Sarasota Schools issue warning to parents, students on threats
BPD Lieutenant Weldon
Bradenton Police warning of scam involving one of their officers
WWSB Generic Stock 5
One killed in Manatee County crash
A 12-year-old Sarasota Middle School student is being evaluated under the Baker Act after...
12-year-old being evaluated after alleged threat to Lakeview Elementary School

Latest News

East Nashville post office throws out woman's bridal dress
‘It was an expensive dress that they just threw away’: Post office trashes package with woman’s bridal shower dress
This photo provided by the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture...
Biden and Harris will meet with the King family on the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington
A new CDC report is highlighting the dangers of wildfire smoke in people who already have...
Wildfires led to more asthma ER visits
File - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a House Financial Services...
Solid economy could require additional rate hikes from Fed to further slow inflation, Powell says
DeSantis orders Floridians to be ready for developing tropical system