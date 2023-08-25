Hundreds of apartments coming to Venice
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Government officials announced that hundreds of apartments could be coming to Venice with proposed new development.
Three south county properties that currently house single-family homes on Twin Laurel Boulevard would be combined to be developed as the site for Laurel Vista, a 216-unit apartment complex.
The county will host a workshop to receive feedback from residents. The Neighborhood Workshop Laurel Vista will be held Aug. 29 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Click here to learn more.
Plans for the property include eight three-story apartment buildings, a clubhouse with a pool, 440 outdoor parking spaces and limited garage parking.
Preview the plans here.
