Hundreds of apartments coming to Venice

Proposed Plans for Laure Vista
Proposed Plans for Laure Vista(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Government officials announced that hundreds of apartments could be coming to Venice with proposed new development.

Three south county properties that currently house single-family homes on Twin Laurel Boulevard would be combined to be developed as the site for Laurel Vista, a 216-unit apartment complex.

The county will host a workshop to receive feedback from residents. The Neighborhood Workshop Laurel Vista will be held Aug. 29 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Click here to learn more.

Plans for the property include eight three-story apartment buildings, a clubhouse with a pool, 440 outdoor parking spaces and limited garage parking.

Preview the plans here.

