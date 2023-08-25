HAVE YOU SEEN HER? Bradenton Police searching for missing teen

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police are searching for a missing teen.

Police are attempting to locate Scarlett Jameson, 13, who was last seen in the 5900 block of 7th Avenue W.

Scarlett is approximately 5-feet-8-inces tall, 105 pounds. with curly, shoulder-length hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, black shorts, and slides.

If you know Scarlett’s whereabouts, call BPD at 941-932-9300 or email Detective Lixa Moyett at lixa.moyett@bradentonpd.com and reference case #: 2023-007301

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.