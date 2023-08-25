Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

HAVE YOU SEEN HER? Bradenton Police searching for missing teen

Have you seen her?
Have you seen her?(BPD)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police are searching for a missing teen.

Police are attempting to locate Scarlett Jameson, 13, who was last seen in the 5900 block of 7th Avenue W.

Scarlett is approximately 5-feet-8-inces tall, 105 pounds. with curly, shoulder-length hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, black shorts, and slides.

If you know Scarlett’s whereabouts, call BPD at 941-932-9300 or email Detective Lixa Moyett at lixa.moyett@bradentonpd.com and reference case #: 2023-007301

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fans walk in the rain in front of Lamade Stadium at the Little League World Series baseball...
How to Watch the Little League World Series Streaming Live - Thursday, August 24
Sarasota Schools issue warning to parents, students on threats
BPD Lieutenant Weldon
Bradenton Police warning of scam involving one of their officers
WWSB Generic Stock 5
One killed in Manatee County crash
A 12-year-old Sarasota Middle School student is being evaluated under the Baker Act after...
12-year-old being evaluated after alleged threat to Lakeview Elementary School

Latest News

Charlotte County Sheriff's Deputy Steven Sella and K-9 Copper.
Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office holds celebration of life for K-9 Copper
Theft suspect
Venice Police seeking information on theft suspect
Theft suspect
Venice Police looking for theft suspect
Proposed Plans for Laure Vista
Hundreds of apartments coming to Venice