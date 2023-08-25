Advertise With Us
First Alert Weather: Tropical Cyclone potential grows in the Caribbean

Now a 70% chance for development
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The National Hurricane Center has forecasted that the system developing in the Caribbean now has an 80% chance of development.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has urged Floridians to be prepared as we keep an eye on the the Gulf.

In the short term, enjoy a hot and sunny couple of days. Drier air has moved in, and rain chances will stay very low into Sunday when rain chances will start to rise.

Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s. Stay vigilant this weekend and current on the forecast. If you have not already done so, have a hurricane plan of action in place and ready to activate if need be.

