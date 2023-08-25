First Alert Weather: Gulf waters have a tropical cyclone potential next week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Next week’s forecast still has many unresolved questions, with possibilities ranging from light breezes and good chances of rain, all the way to a well-formed tropical cyclone off the west coast of Florida with heavy gusty storms and a threat of severe weather.

At this point, no one can say. Models are still not in good agreement and provide very different solutions.

At this point, the best advice is to prepare for some much-needed rainfall from Tuesday through Thursday. This could be very beneficial for the Suncoast, which remains in extreme drought according to information released yesterday.

As of early Friday morning the National Hurricane Center gives this system a 70% chance for development somewhere in a region that extends from the central Gulf waters to the southwest coast of Florida. The reason for this is that models develop the low in different locations and with different strengths. Until these initial forecast conditions become better defined, a higher accuracy forecast will be impossible.

In the short term, enjoy a hot and sunny couple of days. Drier air has moved in, and rain chances will stay very low into Sunday when rain chances will start to rise.

Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s. Stay vigilant this weekend and current on the forecast. If you have not already done so, have a hurricane plan of action in place and ready to activate if need be.

