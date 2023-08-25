First Alert Traffic: Crash on I-75NB in South Sarasota County
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
UPDATE: Some traffic is being allowed to pass on the shoulder
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - All the northbound lanes of I-75 are closed due to a single vehicle crash.
Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office deputies are on the scene of a single-vehicle crash involving a truck/trailer. There is debris on the roadway and all the northbound lanes of I-75 are currently blocked.
This is near milemarker 191 in South Count, specifically River Road. This is north of Venice.
